There are two elections in May this year. The run-off election for the March primaries will take place on May 24, but before that, there’s another important chance to vote. On May 7, voters can weigh in on two state constitutional amendments as well as city bond proposals in San Antonio. Several local school districts have bond issues on the ballot and there are some municipalities deciding on mayor and city council races. You can see the full ballot here.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO