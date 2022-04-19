Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE BUFFALO METRO AREA AND INTERSTATE 90 FROM BUFFALO TO BATAVIA LATE THIS MORNING HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This area of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of an inch in a half hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1038 AM EDT, an area of heavy snow was near Niagara Falls moving south at 15 MPH. The band will move across the Buffalo metro area through 1130 AM, including Interstate 190 and 290, and Interstate 90 from Buffalo to Batavia. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lackawanna, Batavia, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Williamsville, Darien Lakes State Park, Grand Island, Elma, Pendleton, Le Roy, Pembroke and Akron. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 56 and 47. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
