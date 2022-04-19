Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong Late Season Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow this Evening Through Friday Morning .A strong late season storm will bring heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra through Friday morning. Snow levels will be lowering to around 5000 feet this morning. Travelers should be prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain controls and possible road closures. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities with whiteout conditions at times. Lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 4500 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during this mornings commute. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, with localized amounts 3 feet or more, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through 11 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Power outages will be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

