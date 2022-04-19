ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Man Sues Over Unwanted Surprise Party Wins $450K

By tanner
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Fox 13 News, a Kentucky man has successfully sued his former employer for throwing him a surprise birthday party. In August 2019Kevin Berling says he made it clear to everyone at Gravity Diagnostics that he didn’t want a birthday...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

A Kentucky Man Was Awarded $450,000 After Company Fired Him For Having A Panic Attack At Birthday Party He Didn’t Want

Wow, that backfired… According to The Guardian, a Kentucky man has been awarded $450,000 in a lawsuit against his former employer, after the company threw him a birthday party that he didn’t want. In August 2019, the medical laboratory Gravity Diagnostics ignored Kevin Berling’s request to not celebrate his birthday, due to his anxiety disorder. Berling’s lawyer, Tony Bucher, said his client told his company that he has anxiety and did not want to have a birthday party, however, they “forgot” […] The post A Kentucky Man Was Awarded $450,000 After Company Fired Him For Having A Panic Attack At Birthday Party He Didn’t Want first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 13 News#Gravity Diagnostics
Gillian Sisley

Father Refuses to 'Babysit' His Own Newborn Baby

According to data, 80 million households in the US have children, which is about 40% of all households in America. With a population so high, it's only natural that most of these parents would require a babysitter from time to time.
BBC

Autism: Zoe Zaremba 'driven to her death' by wrong diagnosis

A woman with autism was "driven to her death" after being wrongly diagnosed with a personality disorder, an inquest has heard. Zoe Zaremba, 25, was found dead near her home in Aiskew, North Yorkshire, following an overdose in June 2020. Her mother, Jean, told the hearing her daughter's autism had...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Stop Spoiling Surrogate with $9K Gifts

How much attention should expectant parents give to their surrogates?. For many adults, getting pregnant and having children is a lifelong dream. However, there are those who experience infertility in trying to get pregnant, which can create many obstacles and emotional upset. Records show that about 1 in 8 couples have trouble conceiving, and this can be a very touchy topic for them.
Gillian Sisley

Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy