Man arrested, accused of climbing into NE Madison building through broken window

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police said he broke into a building on the city’s far northeast side Monday evening.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer saw the man enter the building in the 5600 block of Manufacturers Drive through a broken window around 7:20 p.m. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and arrested the man after he tried to run away.

The man, police said, had a Glock magazine on him when officers arrested him, but those officers did not find a gun in his backpack or his vehicle.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

