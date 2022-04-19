ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man arrested, accused of climbing into NE Madison building through broken window

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNdmX_0fE602rL00

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police said he broke into a building on the city’s far northeast side Monday evening.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer saw the man enter the building in the 5600 block of Manufacturers Drive through a broken window around 7:20 p.m. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and arrested the man after he tried to run away.

The man, police said, had a Glock magazine on him when officers arrested him, but those officers did not find a gun in his backpack or his vehicle.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Off-duty Madison police detective witnessed, reported alleged Beltline shooter

MADISON, Wis. — An off-duty Madison Police detective witnessed and reported an alleged shooting that shut down most of the Beltline last week. According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, the detective identified as DR saw Matthew Rhone, 21, of Fitchburg shooting at a black Chrysler 200 while they traveled east on the Beltline between South...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Madison#Madison Police Department#Glock#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman last seen April 4 found safe, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A woman who hadn’t been seen since April 4 has been found safe, police in Madison said Monday. Police put out a news release Friday evening reporting 73-year-old Judy Herron missing. On Monday, police said she was found safe in Mukwonago. Police had said she uses taxi services regularly and may have been staying at an extended-stay...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy