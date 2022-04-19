ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ziebach WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
ZIEBACH COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds will remain gusty tonight, but weaker than the winds seen earlier in the day.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early evening. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cedar; Des Moines; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated showers this evening could bring wind gusts up to 45 MPH.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches in higher valleys and passes, and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this time, snow accumulations in the Gallatin valley should generally be less than one inch. Expect a significant change in snow accumulations over a short distance as you go up in elevation.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snowfall is expected near and east of MT-Highway 13 and southeast of Fort Peck Lake. Forecast snowfall amounts are changing daily. Stay informed with the latest forecast information.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Billings, Bowman, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches and ice accumulations around a few hundredths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Far western North Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy falling snow and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near whiteout conditions will be possible at times.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility will be around one quarter of a mile due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Holt; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts possibly exceeding 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, west central, and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be very difficult, especially for high profile and lightweight vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected during the evening hours prior to the arrival of thunderstorms. The storms themselves may produce additional strong or severe wind gusts during the nighttime hours. Stay tuned for further details regarding severe weather potential.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

