SeaWolves outfielder Kerry Carpenter isn't known for having big-time power, but his ability to hit line drives has led to decent power numbers over the past few years. Carpenter's developing power potential showed Wednesday when he became the first Erie hitter of the season to hit two home runs in one game as the SeaWolves beat Richmond 6-2 to open a six-game series at UPMC Park. ...

ERIE, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO