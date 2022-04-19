ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

2022's Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beMFM_0fE5zJiE00

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show will return in 2022 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. It will take place on Friday, April 22 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-5p.m.

The show will feature over 60 exhibitors. It will also feature seminars such as floral arranging by Chalet Floral, cooking featuring Kaja’s Flavor, a first-time home buyer guide by Fifth Third Bank, painting tips by Fresh Coat Painters, and boater safety training from Freedom Boat Club.

Pre-show tickets are now available online for $8. Tickets will also be available the day of the show for $10. Each ticket also includes a 15% discount for Walker’s An American Brasserie Restaurant. The show is free for children age 12 and under.

“This is an exciting time for Muskegon,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “The new convention center brings new ways to grow our economy through great events that bring people to our community.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Boat Show on the Bay returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boat Show on the Bay will return to Mobile starting April 1 at the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile.  The three-day event features over 100 vendors and 10 dealers, according to the event website.  The event will also showcase live performances from: Wes Loper Bruce Smelley Markus Fox The Velcro […]
MOBILE, AL
98.1 The Hawk

2022 Home and Garden Show Sprouts at Broome Arena

The 2022 Home & Garden Show presented by the Southern Tier Home Builders & Remodelers Association is this weekend at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton. With more residents spending more time in their homes, there has been an increase in interest in repairs, renovations and improvements. Dozens...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walker, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Muskegon, MI
Cars
City
Muskegon, MI
98.7 WFGR

Misspelled Road Signs Installed Near Coopersville

UPDATE: See what has happened to the signs as of 9 pm on Sunday, April 17th at the end of the article. It seems there is no spell checker when it comes to making road signs for alongside the interstate. Over the weekend, several people have posted pictures of two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Lakeshore#Vehicles#Chalet Floral#Fifth Third Bank#Fresh Coat Painters#Freedom Boat Club
MassLive.com

Home & Garden Show kicks off 4-day run (photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD -- The 67th Western Mass Home & Garden Show -- the mecca of remodeling, renovation and restoration -- opened its four-day run at Eastern States Exposition on Thursday. Crowds streamed into the Better Living Center to see one of the country’s largest home shows with more than 700...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Home & Garden Show Returns to Binghamton this Weekend

The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Home & Garden Show is happening this weekend in Binghamton. The two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Home & Garden show is put on by the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
Alt 101.5

It’s Been How Long? Missoula Home and Garden Show Finally Returns!

There are two early COVID-casualty Missoula events that still stick out in my mind from March of 2020. One would be the Saturday championship games for the State Class C Boys and Girls basketball tournaments, at the Adams Center on the University of Montana campus. On that unlucky evening of Friday the 13th of March, as the public address announcer, I had to be the bad guy and inform all those fans that there would be no games played on Saturday, that the semifinal game winners would be declared co-champions not decided on the court. Fortunately no one shot the messenger.
MISSOULA, MT
CBS 58

REALTORS Home & Garden Show kicks off at Wisconsin State Fair Park

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The 96th annual REALTORS Home & Garden Show kicked off Friday, March 25 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. It's the nation's longest-running show of its kind. New this year is the two-story, 1,800 square-foot booth by Step Beyond Green to Healthy. The exhibit focuses on air...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

WOW! Anderson Japanese Gardens Designed This Rockford Home’s Front Yard

Rockford homes are selling faster than ever before. For this Rockford home, it has been sitting on the market for 208 days. On Spring Creek Road in Rockford, you might've seen this gorgeous house while heading home from work. This home recently went on the market for $825,000 and has a really cool touch to the exterior I've never heard of!
ROCKFORD, IL
97.9 WGRD

Muskegon’s Dune Harbor County Park Now Open

The lakeshore is getting a little more gorgeous with the opening of Muskegon County's Dune Harbor Park!. The Muskegon County Parks Department’s latest acquisition, Dune Harbor County Park, is now open. The new park is the from the former Nugent Sand property in the City of Norton Shores, MI.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

All Seven Coasters to Ride at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon This Summer

Michigan's Adventure will welcome back rides in May of 2022. We are just a few weeks away from the official start of Spring 2022, so it's time to start planning your summer trips. Back in January, my daughter and I took a trip to Universal Orlando and I found out that she is an adrenaline junkie and loves roller coasters just as much as her old man. Jackpot! Now we are constantly talking about where to go to ride roller coasters.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy