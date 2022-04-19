2022's Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show will return in 2022 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. It will take place on Friday, April 22 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-5p.m.

The show will feature over 60 exhibitors. It will also feature seminars such as floral arranging by Chalet Floral, cooking featuring Kaja’s Flavor, a first-time home buyer guide by Fifth Third Bank, painting tips by Fresh Coat Painters, and boater safety training from Freedom Boat Club.

Pre-show tickets are now available online for $8. Tickets will also be available the day of the show for $10. Each ticket also includes a 15% discount for Walker’s An American Brasserie Restaurant. The show is free for children age 12 and under.

“This is an exciting time for Muskegon,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “The new convention center brings new ways to grow our economy through great events that bring people to our community.”

