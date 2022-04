Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island made history earlier this month by overwhelmingly voting to unionizing their workforce — a potentially transformative and energizing moment in the American labor movement. Jeff Bezos and his union-busting cronies, of course, were far from pleased and quickly vowed to challenge the outcome, citing potentially illegal tactics utilized by organizers and the National Labor Relations Board. Although no evidence was offered at the time to support this, I surmised that Amazon’s legal team would soon “be sure to concoct some sort of reasoning behind it,” and boy-howdy, did they not disappoint:

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO