Summer break at schools isn't far off. That means it's time to start thinking about summer programs. The Aberdeen School District will have several new summer enrichment programs for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. They are made possible through COVID-19 relief funds, said Assistant Superintendent Camille Kaul. The programs might continue past this summer depending on how they go and future funding.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO