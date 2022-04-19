ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former LSU star Jarvis Landry to visit Saints, Browns 'in the mix'

By Jared Mueller
 1 day ago
The Cleveland Browns relationship with Jarvis Landry has been an interesting one. Brought in by then-GM John Dorsey to help lead the team out of the poverty of losing after the Miami Dolphins traded him to Cleveland, Landry signed a huge contract with the team.

During his four years with the Browns, Landry did his part as a leader and a consistent contributor. As an important part of the 2020 team that returned to the playoffs, Landry will always be loved by Cleveland fans.

He also failed to live up to his giant contract. His best year was 2019 when he had 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. In four seasons with the Browns, Landry had a total of 15 touchdowns and under 3,600 yards receiving.

The team released him this offseason after not being able to come to an agreement on a renegotiated contract. Their interest has remained despite the receiver staying on the open market for a long time.

Now comes word that the former LSU star and Louisiana native is heading to New Orleans to take a visit but that Cleveland remains in the hunt:

The Saints have Michael Thomas returning from missing all of last year and youngster Marquez Callaway who showed promise in his second season last year. Landry would bring stability and a slot receiver weapon as New Orleans moves on from the Sean Payton era.

With Andrew Berry freeing up more cap space than he has spent this offseason, Cleveland could bring back Landry and still have money to sign Jadeveon Clowney as well. A late visit to the Saints could be a leverage move by Landry, who recently switched agents, but returning to Louisiana makes a lot of sense as well.

Returning to Cleveland to join Amari Cooper in the Deshaun Watson-led passing game could be the best step for his Super Bowl goal but the pull of returning home could be even bigger.

