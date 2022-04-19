ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, CT

Baseball: Wheeler loses to unbeaten Lyman

Westerly Sun
 1 day ago

LEBANON, Conn. — Unbeaten Lyman Memorial shut out Wheeler High, 12-0, in an ECC...

Westerly Sun

Girls basketball: 'Passion for the game' — Wheeler's Hauptmann an ECC Div. IV first-teamer

NORTH STONINGTON — This was a season of uncertainty for Wheeler High's girls basketball team and first-year coach Vanessa Kobyluck. The Lions played just five games a year ago because the season was abbreviated due to the pandemic and they had an in-season COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Luckily for Wheeler and Kobyluck, the Lions had one of the best female athletes in recent school history — senior Addie Hauptmann — to help ease the transition.
SOCCER
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Cimini fans 10 in Bears' win over Montville

STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini struck out 10, Nick Cannella hit a key early single and Wyatt Verbridge drove in three runs as Stonington High topped Montville, 7-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Wednesday. Cimini pitched shutout six innings, allowed four hits and walked just two batters to improve...
MONTVILLE, CT
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Bulldogs fall in nonleague game to Fitch

WESTERLY — Westerly High was limited to one first-half goal and lost to Fitch, 12-6, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Wednesday. Liam Cody scored three goals for the Bulldogs (1-4). Jack Morrone, Eric Fusaro and Matthew Horton each added a goal, and Andrew Pietraszka and Lance Williams each had an assist.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Freshman pitcher strikes out 14 as Bulldogs improve to 7-0

WESTERLY — When Westerly High baseball coach Ron Sposato took one look at freshman Michael Poole pitching in preseason training, he knew there would be no junior varsity action in his future. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander popped the catcher's mitt with an 83-mph fastball and mixed in a curveball...
Westerly Sun

Running: DeCastro is top local finisher at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Steven deCastro, of Pawcatuck, was the top local finisher in Monday's Boston Marathon. He completed the 26.2-mile course in 2:56.17 and finished 2,367th. Other local finishers were James Wilcox, Wyoming, (3:24:09; 8,838th), Jim Tiernan, Pawtauck (3:31.17, 10,830th), Eileen Lassek, Westerly (3:33:00, 11,243rd), Thomas Krysil, Mystic (3:50:20, 15,531st), Anni Rodgers, Mystic (3:59:50, 17,364th), Michael Allen, Stonington, (3:59:58, 17,385th), Patrick Wyllie, Ashaway (4:03:50, 17,939th), Mark Roberts, Pawcatuck (4:11:14, 18,966th) and Amby Burfoot, Mystic (4:51:00, 22,520th).
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Westerly Sun

Athlete of the Week winner (week ending April 9): Sophia Valentini, Westerly

Sophia Valentini, a sophomore on the Westerly High softball team, struck out 24 batters in two Bulldogs victories. She pitched a three-hitter in each game and has an 0.50 ERA through the first two games of the season. She was also a combined 4 for 7 at the plate with...
Bangor Daily News

3-time conference pitcher of the year rejoins Husson softball program

Husson University in Bangor already has one of the best softball pitchers in the region in McKenna Smith, who transferred this season from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Now the team has regained the services of three-time North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones. Jones, a graduate...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Softball Falls to Messalonskee 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches Softball Team opened the 2022 Regular Season losing to the Messalonskee Eagles 3-2 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, April 20th. The windchill was in the low 40's with the wind whipping in from centerfield. Morgan Wills picked up the win for the Eagles, throwing a...
BREWER, ME
Stamford Advocate

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 20): Despite New Canaan setback, Darien stays No. 1

Like we said in the preseason, in some sports polls, there's a default, a team that voters always go to at the start when there's no convincing reason not to. When the default loses in the first quarter of the season to a rival that had been in the middle of the top 10? Apparently then all heck breaks loose, at least in this week's GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.
DARIEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fitch's pitching keeps RHAM unbeaten in softball

HEBRON — It didn’t take Jordyn Fitch long to figure out what was working for her in the circle during the RHAM High softball team’s game against New Britain Monday. "The high pitch was working," Fitch said. "They kept swinging at the high pitch and couldn't hit anything that was high.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Westerly Sun

Liam Flynn

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Alan Carpenter drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Char…
SPORTS
Westerly Sun

Boys basketball: White headlines postseason honoree list for Bears

STONINGTON — As the youngest of three talented White brothers who has passed through Stonington High athletic programs, Dorian White has always impressed others with his potential. And after showing glimpses of that as an underclassman in a career beset by injuries, sport switches and COVID-19, White blossomed into...
STONINGTON, CT

