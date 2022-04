The Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion injured list. Stephenson suffered the injury in the first inning of Tuesday's loss to the San Diego Padres. The Reds recalled catcher Mark Kolozsvary in a corresponding roster move, and he will be the primary backup to Aramis Garcia while Stephenson is sidelined. Brandon Drury is entering the lineup in place of Stephenson in Wednesday's finale against the Padres, and he is hitting second versus left-hander MacKenzie Gore as the Reds' designated hitter.

