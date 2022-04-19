Homicide suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A suspect accused of murder in Mohave county was arrested following a standoff with police on Monday.

Adam Marcus Fields, 31, of Kingman, Arizona was taken into custody, but not before a four-hour-long standoff with police.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Fields did not comply with verbal commands and a SWAT team was eventually called to the scene to assist detectives.

Initially, police had been searching for Fields in connection to the murder of Kevin Lee Dennis, 48, of Kingman who was found dead inside a car on April 8.

Fields now faces charges of second-degree murder in Dennis’ death.

