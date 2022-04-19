Life in an internment camp: Gridley resident gives presentation at Sutter County Museum

Gridley resident Jim Tanimoto, left, stands next to his great-grandchildren next to a bed that nearly resembles the one that he slept in at the Tule Lake War Relocation Authority, also known as Camp Tulelake in Siskiyou County. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Gridley resident Jim Tanimoto said it’s important for the public to never forget what happened to many American citizens, like himself, shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – one of the ignition points of World War II.

Tanimoto, who will turn 100 years old next year, was held in internment camps at three different locations after Pearl Harbor despite the fact that he was an American citizen born in Marysville in 1923.

Even though he had a legal right to live and work in the United States, Tanimoto said he was treated much different beginning in July 1942 when he was shipped from Gridley to Siskiyou County where he would be placed in a Tule Lake War Relocation Authority also known as Camp Tulelake – the first of three internment camps that Tanimoto would live in from 1942 to 1944.

Tanimoto said the living quarters were roughly 16 feet by 20 feet with very little privacy other than a sheet to hang in between bedrooms. Tanimoto said there was a single light bulb hung from a rafter and a single-sized bed to sleep on.

The conditions resembled a prison situation in many capacities. Tanimoto said he was escorted to the bathroom by armed guards at the Civilian Conservation Camp and was yelled at if he took too long.

He was awoken at night by the same soldiers in less than stellar ways, Tanimoto recalled.

Tanimoto remembered thinking when he and others were pulled out of bed that “we were standing in front of a firing squad.”

Tanimoto revealed many of his sentiments from his time in internment camps during Saturday’s live presentation of the exhibit called “Imprisoned at home,” which has been on display at the Sutter County Museum since February. It was one of the first exhibits under the leadership of new curator and director Molly Bloom.

Bloom, who took over in December, brought in “Imprisoned at home” from Chico State University’s Anthropology department. Not only does it feature a replica of a barrack from a real internment camp, but it also has quotes from Tanimoto’s family about what it was like to be imprisoned as U.S. citizens.

Tanimoto said his life at three different internment camps forever changed his existence. Part of what he does now is to spread awareness and knowledge to schools, churches and other venues with audiences about his story.

He knows that there are people living in the United States who think that internment camps were fictional, and he wants those same people to understand that this happened in the U.S.

“This is why I am still talking about it,” Tanimoto said.

Tanimoto said he suffered discrimination even when he returned home to Gridley in 1944 after he met up with one of his school teachers.

The school teacher, Tanimoto recalled, refused to shake his hand, because, as he said, Tanimoto was “on the wrong side.”

Tanimoto always wondered how someone born in the U.S. could be an enemy of the country just because he was a Japanese-American.

It’s something that stays with him today, Tanimoto said.

In 1990, Tanimoto received $20,000 in restitution and an apology letter from President George H.W. Bush.

“My restitution went to my granddaughter for her college education,” Tanimoto said.

“Imprisoned at home” will remain on display at the museum through April, Bloom said.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.suttercountymuseum.org.