New London, CT

Softball: Hauptmann, Main carry Wheeler past New London

Westerly Sun
 1 day ago

NEW LONDON — Addie Hauptmann homered and Reese Main recorded 11 strikeouts as Wheeler High beat New London, 11-4, in an ECC Division IV softball game Tuesday. Haputmann...

www.thewesterlysun.com

NewsTimes

Softball: Top performers and games to watch (April 19)

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: Threw a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Waterford’s 11-1 win over East Lyme. Ashlyn Desaulniers, Southington: Went 8-for-11 with three triples, two home runs, five RBIs and 10 runs in four games for undefeated Southington. Niahm Dougherty, St. Joseph: The junior hit two home...
WATERFORD, CT
Westerly Sun

Girls basketball: 'Passion for the game' — Wheeler's Hauptmann an ECC Div. IV first-teamer

NORTH STONINGTON — This was a season of uncertainty for Wheeler High's girls basketball team and first-year coach Vanessa Kobyluck. The Lions played just five games a year ago because the season was abbreviated due to the pandemic and they had an in-season COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Luckily for Wheeler and Kobyluck, the Lions had one of the best female athletes in recent school history — senior Addie Hauptmann — to help ease the transition.
SOCCER
Westerly Sun

Running: DeCastro is top local finisher at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Steven deCastro, of Pawcatuck, was the top local finisher in Monday's Boston Marathon. He completed the 26.2-mile course in 2:56.17 and finished 2,367th. Other local finishers were James Wilcox, Wyoming, (3:24:09; 8,838th), Jim Tiernan, Pawtauck (3:31.17, 10,830th), Eileen Lassek, Westerly (3:33:00, 11,243rd), Thomas Krysil, Mystic (3:50:20, 15,531st), Anni Rodgers, Mystic (3:59:50, 17,364th), Michael Allen, Stonington, (3:59:58, 17,385th), Patrick Wyllie, Ashaway (4:03:50, 17,939th), Mark Roberts, Pawcatuck (4:11:14, 18,966th) and Amby Burfoot, Mystic (4:51:00, 22,520th).
BOSTON, MA
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Softball Falls to Messalonskee 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches Softball Team opened the 2022 Regular Season losing to the Messalonskee Eagles 3-2 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, April 20th. The windchill was in the low 40's with the wind whipping in from centerfield. Morgan Wills picked up the win for the Eagles, throwing a...
BREWER, ME
101.9 The Rock

Houlton Softball & Baseball Scrimmages With Katahdin & Hodgdon

Spring 2022 has been a pleasant surprise for many local high school baseball and softball teams in Aroostook County as many teams are able to play scrimmages ahead of the start of the regular season later this week. Historically, the teams in northern Maine are not able to play scrimmages before the season due to the field conditions. However, this year many teams have traveled downstate and on Wednesday, Houlton hosted a pair of scrimmages. The baseball team took on the Katahdin Cougars and the softball team hosted the Hodgdon Hawks.
HOULTON, ME
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Bulldogs fall in nonleague game to Fitch

WESTERLY — Westerly High was limited to one first-half goal and lost to Fitch, 12-6, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Wednesday. Liam Cody scored three goals for the Bulldogs (1-4). Jack Morrone, Eric Fusaro and Matthew Horton each added a goal, and Andrew Pietraszka and Lance Williams each had an assist.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Cimini fans 10 in Bears' win over Montville

STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini struck out 10, Nick Cannella hit a key early single and Wyatt Verbridge drove in three runs as Stonington High topped Montville, 7-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Wednesday. Cimini pitched shutout six innings, allowed four hits and walked just two batters to improve...
MONTVILLE, CT
Homer
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Wheeler loses to unbeaten Lyman

LEBANON, Conn. — Unbeaten Lyman Memorial shut out Wheeler High, 12-0, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Tuesday. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Wheeler finished with just one hit, a single by James Main in the third inning. Lyman is 7-0,...
LEBANON, CT
Westerly Sun

Liam Flynn

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Alan Carpenter drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Char…
SPORTS
#Ecc Division Iv
Journal Inquirer

Fitch's pitching keeps RHAM unbeaten in softball

HEBRON — It didn’t take Jordyn Fitch long to figure out what was working for her in the circle during the RHAM High softball team’s game against New Britain Monday. "The high pitch was working," Fitch said. "They kept swinging at the high pitch and couldn't hit anything that was high.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: Chariho earns road win at Classical

PROVIDENCE — Tyler White finished with 25 kills as Chariho High downed Classical, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Tuesday. Chariho won by set scores of 25-17, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-23. James Azzinaro contributed 14 digs and Matthew Beaudry had seven blocks. Classical is now 0-4,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bangor Daily News

3-time conference pitcher of the year rejoins Husson softball program

Husson University in Bangor already has one of the best softball pitchers in the region in McKenna Smith, who transferred this season from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Now the team has regained the services of three-time North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones. Jones, a graduate...
BANGOR, ME
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Freshman pitcher strikes out 14 as Bulldogs improve to 7-0

WESTERLY — When Westerly High baseball coach Ron Sposato took one look at freshman Michael Poole pitching in preseason training, he knew there would be no junior varsity action in his future. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander popped the catcher's mitt with an 83-mph fastball and mixed in a curveball...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Chariho outlasts Narragansett, 15-14

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Alan Carpenter drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Chariho High topped Narragansett, 15-14, in an extra-inning Division II baseball game Tuesday. Liam Flynn led the bottom of the ninth with a triple to deep right-center field. He came home...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

