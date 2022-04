There is a brand-new concept in take-out and delivered meals and one of the best if not one of the first of its kind is here in New Jersey. A few weeks back we told you about Foodie Hall in Cherry Hill. I just popped in for a visit but hadn't tried their food. It seemed like a great idea, but was it good? YES! It's definitely a few notches above your average take-out food, no matter where you're ordering from.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO