There has already been changes to the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix. Bellator is doing a great job building and promoting their Grand Prix. Sure, there hasn’t been one, besides maybe the Heavyweight Grand Prix, that has gone off without a hitch, but even then I’m sure Bellator was hoping that Fedor Emelianenko would walk away the champion. Instead, Ryan Bader did. We’ve gone through a few but none have had such a chaotic start to it as the upcoming Bantamweight Grand Prix.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO