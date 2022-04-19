ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clemson Drive Fire

KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley wind, rain, and snow, and heavy Sierra snow are...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Spring storm brings heavy snow, avalanche threat to Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) - Heavy snow and rain is falling across Northern California as a substantial spring storm moves through the state after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning...
APPLEGATE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Storm to bring winter-like conditions to the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A strong storm will bring gusty winds, showers and snow Wednesday night through Friday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow is expected with significant travel delays likely in the Sierra over the next few...
RENO, NV
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
#Clemson Drive#Sierra
KAAL-TV

Saturday evening storms: What to expect

We're continuing with an Alert Day status for Saturday. The late afternoon into evening is the timeframe to watch. There are two clusters possible in the timeframe. A few spotty bubblings are possible in the afternoon, as early as 2 PM, but this activity isn't expected to be significant. The second will be a line that develops across western Iowa/Minnesota and head our direction, entering locally after 5 PM.
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
