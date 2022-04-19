Viewing of "The Hunting Ground"

Thirty-five percent of all new cars sold in California would be electric by 2026 under a new proposal from the state Air Resources Board. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has set a target of fully phasing out new fossil fuel-powered cars, the source of about 25 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, by 2035. The state is the first to set such a phaseout plan for vehicles. The new proposal would triple electric vehicle sales in the next four years.

