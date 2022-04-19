ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayflower, AR

Mayflower High School student beaten, airlifted to hospital with head injury

By Caitrin Assaf
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Every parent trusts that when they send their kids to school, they’ll be safe.

One Mayflower family had that dream shattered after they say their son had to be airlifted to the hospital moments after another student beat him on school property.

When 17-year-old Moss Edmond headed to school Monday morning, he had no idea he would end the day at Arkansas Children’s Hospital laying in the ICU with a skull fracture.

Arkansas MLK Commission holds nonviolence youth summit in Little Rock

His dad says it’s the work of bullies who have been targeting the teen for months, but he claims nothing was done about the cruelty until it was too late.

Joshua Edmond says when he received the phone call that Moss was soon to be airlifted to the hospital, he rushed to the school not knowing what went wrong.

“I just went into panic mode,” Joshua said. “When I got there, the helicopter was already there, the ambulance was already there, everyone was already there. How long did they wait to call me?”

He said Moss had been a victim of this student before. Info, he says, the school was aware of.

Mayflower School Superintendent Andy Chism says although the two students may have interacted, he wasn’t aware of any reports.

Chism says the school is calling the incident a ‘Physical Altercation” that stemmed from a “Disagreement between students”. They’re looking into the fight but couldn’t reveal if either teen was facing suspension or worse.

He added that the school is following protocol and that everyone is concerned for Moss.

The brutal beating sent the small city of Mayflower into shock, with community pages being overrun with parents and neighbors posting their own stories of bullying and fights at the school. Many questioned how something like this could have happened and if there was anything that could be done to stop it.

There was further confusion after the school posted a Facebook alert saying an off-campus incident sent the campus into lockdown. Many parents believed this was moss being airlifted and spoke against calling it “Off-Campus”, but Chism explained there were actually two incidents, the student-involved fight that wasn’t posted on Facebook due to minors being involved, and an off-campus incident involving an adult with a weapon that Mayflower police are looking into.

Fordyce School District hosts Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission for anti-bullying assembly

Joshua says Moss is now awake and working to heal so he can go home. He says he remembers leaving for school that morning, but nothing else until he woke up in the ICU.

Edmond now is focused on justice, saying he wants the students to be held accountable as well as the school for allowing this to happen. He says he’s considering pressing charges.

“I don’t want another parent to have to go through this,” He explained.

Mayflower police have confirmed the incident is under investigation and officers took a report Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 18

Jim W.
1d ago

Press charges against the Bully and the school for failing to do their job. The school is protecting the Bully. He should had been arrested and suspended from school by now. Stand up and protect your son.

Reply(1)
17
Misty Dewitt Collins
1d ago

i hope they get him for attempted murder. he could have died from his injuries, which until he fully recovers hes still not in the clear. if people would start holding kids accountable for what they do instead of letting them get away with it, then these kinds of things wouldnt happen. kids these days have no consequences for their actions so they arent scared to do anything they want because they know they will get away with it.

Reply
13
Mister Ed
22h ago

Until school administrators/staff are held accountable for a zero tolerance policy against bullying this will continue. Bullying results in suicides in many cases acriss the country and administrators should levy the harshest of punishments.

Reply
7
