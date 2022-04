The Arizona Wildcats lost a third player to the NBA Draft pool Friday but, as of now, they are expected to get this one back. Sophomore guard Dalen Terry posted on social media that he is declaring for the NBA Draft while keeping open the option to return to school. Terry will be able to work out with other draft hopefuls and teams this spring while he tests the draft and might be invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago next month.

