Brazil, Argentina to play in Australia ahead of World Cup

Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Argentina and Brazil will play a June 11 friendly in Australia and officials from both teams will be hoping there is a proper conclusion this time. The last time the teams met — in a World Cup qualifying match last September in Sao...

