The big picture: If there was ever a company that learned the value of commercializing its own tools, Amazon would be it. The company famously adapted its own software-defined infrastructure and development tools and spun it off to create AWS (Amazon Web Services), the original and still market-leading cloud computing service. While it took several years before many people started to take notice, AWS has since become the company's most profitable segment.

