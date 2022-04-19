Police investigating possible explosive device in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence officers are investigating a possible explosive device Tuesday night.

Police reported just before 6:30 p.m. the device was located near Truman Road and Sterling Avenue.

The device was later determined to be the hull of a Mark II grenade by the bomb squad.

Police said the device did not have a firing mechanism and was safely removed by the bomb techs.

The area is back open to the public at this time.

