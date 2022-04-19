ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Police investigating possible explosive device in Independence

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxHFQ_0fE5rmpV00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence officers are investigating a possible explosive device Tuesday night.

Police reported just before 6:30 p.m. the device was located near Truman Road and Sterling Avenue.

Follow FOX4KC on Twitter

The device was later determined to be the hull of a Mark II grenade by the bomb squad.

Police said the device did not have a firing mechanism and was safely removed by the bomb techs.

The area is back open to the public at this time.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MQLX_0fE5rmpV00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Explosive Device#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KOLR10 News

Polk County man charged in death of father

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A Polk County man has been charged with first-degree murder. Timothy J. Stokes, a 42-year-old Humansville resident, has been charged with the death of his father. According to the probable cause statement, Timothy J. Stokes called authorities around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and reported a death in his home […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy