Mask mandate dropped for Ozark Regional Transit and XNA

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — For now, you don’t have to worry about forgetting your mask before getting on public transportation.

A federal judge has voided the CDC’s mask mandate, meaning you don’t need to wear one on a plane, bus, or even an Uber. Although, the CDC is continuing to assess the need for a mask on public transportation and if the agency determines masks are still needed, then the Justice Department will file an appeal.

The excitement for the change in the mask policy is shared by many of the Ozark Regional Transit passengers and drivers.

“When you get on one of my vehicles, I like to see your face,” said Joel Gardner, the Exec. Director of ORT. “I really do. I like to see the person that I’m talking to.”

Gardner said drivers are better able to defuse potential issues when riders hop on the bus when they can fully see their rider’s facial expressions. Another safety concern brought on by masks, is one that annoys a big part of the population.

“It’s kind of hard to look through fogged glasses and drive down the road,” said Gardner. “That’s one of the challenges that will go away immediately.”

While ORT is seeing benefits regarding safety, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport is looking at the increase in speed. Such as a more streamlined experience when passing through TSA because people don’t have to remove their mask.

Although Alex English with XNA doesn’t expect the speedier airport experience to last. She said many people who have been putting off traveling because of the mask rules are now booking their flights.

So it may be a good idea to get to the airport earlier than was required the last couple years.

Other changes brought on by the updated mask mandates include ORT being able to spend the money they used for PPE on other items to make rides smoother.

Plus, English says although you don’t need a mask at XNA, you might on certain airlines or airports depending on their mask rules. The rules will be outlined on their websites, but packing a mask just in case might be a good idea.

