ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AR

Mask mandate dropped for Ozark Regional Transit and XNA

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sp8Jy_0fE5rhPs00

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — For now, you don’t have to worry about forgetting your mask before getting on public transportation.

A federal judge has voided the CDC’s mask mandate, meaning you don’t need to wear one on a plane, bus, or even an Uber. Although, the CDC is continuing to assess the need for a mask on public transportation and if the agency determines masks are still needed, then the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The excitement for the change in the mask policy is shared by many of the Ozark Regional Transit passengers and drivers.

“When you get on one of my vehicles, I like to see your face,” said Joel Gardner, the Exec. Director of ORT. “I really do. I like to see the person that I’m talking to.”

Gardner said drivers are better able to defuse potential issues when riders hop on the bus when they can fully see their rider’s facial expressions. Another safety concern brought on by masks, is one that annoys a big part of the population.

“It’s kind of hard to look through fogged glasses and drive down the road,” said Gardner. “That’s one of the challenges that will go away immediately.”

While ORT is seeing benefits regarding safety, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport is looking at the increase in speed. Such as a more streamlined experience when passing through TSA because people don’t have to remove their mask.

Although Alex English with XNA doesn’t expect the speedier airport experience to last. She said many people who have been putting off traveling because of the mask rules are now booking their flights.

So it may be a good idea to get to the airport earlier than was required the last couple years.

Do I have to wear a mask on my flight? Here’s where major airlines stand

Other changes brought on by the updated mask mandates include ORT being able to spend the money they used for PPE on other items to make rides smoother.

Plus, English says although you don’t need a mask at XNA, you might on certain airlines or airports depending on their mask rules. The rules will be outlined on their websites, but packing a mask just in case might be a good idea.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Confusion as US’s ‘trains and planes’ mask mandate overturned

Confusion reigns in the US when it comes to mask-wearing on transport services, after a federal judge overturned the mandate that said face coverings must be worn by travellers.The US mask mandate, which required passengers on public transport, on planes and at airports to wear a mask, had been in place since January 2021. Due to expire on 18 April 2022, it was extended again until 3 May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give more time to study the BA.2 omicron coronavirus variant.But on Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Ozark, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
Local
Arkansas Health
WOWK 13 News

Local airports drops mask mandates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a hot topic across the nation on whether masks should be worn, and now airlines and airports are making a change to their policies. After two years of masking up for travel, the masks are finally coming off as they are no longer required at the West Virginia International Yeager […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Tsa#Cdc#The Justice Department
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Uber drops COVID-19 mask mandate for drivers, passengers

Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today. Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” NBC News reported.
TRAFFIC
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation's largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
U.S. POLITICS
Law & Crime

‘Wearing a Mask Cleans Nothing’: Federal Judge Previously Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association Puts a Stop to Airplane and Public Transit Mask Mandate

A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings. The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own...
FLORIDA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy