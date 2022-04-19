ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Construction set to begin to fill in gaps in Cape Coral bike path on Veterans Parkway

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMdmW_0fE5r8no00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gaps in the Cape Coral bike path on Veterans Parkway will soon be filled in.

Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners approved a $437,000 project that would pave pathways on the southside of Veterans Parkway from Chiquita to Skyline Boulevard and the northside of Veterans from Skyline to Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Rob Price, Deputy Director of Lee County Department of Transportation said, “another facet of this project is we’re going to be putting some rectangular rapid flashing beacons, that’s what they’re called. They’re a safety improvement to facilitate the crossing of pedestrians at midblock locations.”

Work is slated to begin in May and is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Ravenna to begin construction on a 1.68-mile hike-bike trail

RAVENNA — Construction of Ravenna’s new 1.68-mile hike and bike trail could begin as early as this fall, according to Julie Chramosta of the Ravenna Area Vision Fund. “After many years of discussions Ravenna will finally be getting its first trail,” she said. Between city funds and RAV fundraising, a little more than $212,000 is ready to be put toward a trail, Chramosta said.
RAVENNA, NE
KHQ Right Now

Mullan BUILD construction to begin

MISSOULA, Mont. - Construction on the Mullan BUILD project is set to begin in April that could add 10 to 15 minutes to morning commutes. Construction will begin on the shoulder of Mullan Road, a popular thoroughfare between Missoula and Frenchtown, and in the area of West Broadway Street. Construction...
MISSOULA, MT
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral dancing in a new street on Wednesday nights after a push for safety

A plan to keep people safe while dancing in the streets has a Wednesday night tradition in Cape Coral taking place in a new spot. Every Wednesday night, people dance to Dancing in the Streets on Southeast 47th Terrace in front of Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral. Police have moved the dancers to a new place where they can dance without blocking traffic.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Traffic
City
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

City of Naples considers making changes to parking ordinance to help with increase in neighborhood street parking

The City of Naples is taking a look at its current parking ordinance. Others are advocating to get rid of street parking altogether. The Naples Police Chief says there are some dangers to street parking. The road should have enough room for traffic to go in both directions. But, with cars parked on both sides of the street, that isn’t possible. According to the police chief, this is a safety hazard if an emergency arises.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Neighbors annoyed by boat stuck in Cape Coral canal

Crews were working to remove a boat out of a canal that was flipped on its side. And those who live nearby are not happy that the boat has been there. So many might wonder why the owner can’t just come get his flipped boat? Well, that’s because he’s sitting in a jail cell right now, according to Cape Coral police.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Path#Construction Set#Pave#Uban Construction#Midblock
WINKNEWS.com

Demolition of the Naples Beach Hotel is underway

The Naples Beach Hotel is finally coming down, and something big is going up in its place. There will be a Four Seasons Resort with hundreds of hotel rooms. Now that demolition is underway, WINK News reporter Jennifer Morejon met with people who are choosing to cling to the memories. Others say they’re looking for ard to what’s next.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Submerged vehicle spotted near Fort Myers Beach

A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle was found submerged on Fort Myers Beach. This happened just before 9 p.m. Fort Myers Beach Fire District told WINK News that it responded to a call about a submerged vehicle at the end of Estrellita Drive. One person was...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers to expand with new townhomes and office space

Downtown Fort Myers could be getting some new additions in the form of townhomes and office space. These new projects are focused around The City Walk in downtown Fort Myers. That is along McGregor Boulevard. There’s an empty space in the future home for some of that housing and office space. There will be about five luxury townhomes that will go near the corner of McGregor and Virginia Avenue.
FORT MYERS, FL
WCJB

West End Golf Course property faces land use changes, once again

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The saying ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try try again’ applies for the developer attempting, once again, to change the west end golf course property’s land use.  . The 75-acre property sitting on West Newberry road is currently zoned as recreational,...
JONESVILLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FPL opens new solar center in Immokalee

A new solar center is opening up in Immokalee. The center is capable of powering about 15,000 homes. In Southwest Florida, FPL has 12 solar energy centers. Five of those are in DeSoto County, more than any county in Florida. Florida Power and Light said powering those 15,000 homes is...
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy