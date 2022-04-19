Construction set to begin to fill in gaps in Cape Coral bike path on Veterans Parkway

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gaps in the Cape Coral bike path on Veterans Parkway will soon be filled in.

Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners approved a $437,000 project that would pave pathways on the southside of Veterans Parkway from Chiquita to Skyline Boulevard and the northside of Veterans from Skyline to Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Rob Price, Deputy Director of Lee County Department of Transportation said, “another facet of this project is we’re going to be putting some rectangular rapid flashing beacons, that’s what they’re called. They’re a safety improvement to facilitate the crossing of pedestrians at midblock locations.”

Work is slated to begin in May and is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.