ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Australia's Whitehaven Coal backs annual production view despite weak quarter

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds details, background)

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd reiterated its annual production view on Wednesday even as wet weather and a labour shortage exacerbated by COVID-19 dented third-quarter output.

The company has had issues accessing some of its projects in New South Wales due to flooding, while a worker crunch caused by COVID-19 has made it tough to staff operations.

Managed run-of-mine coal production fell to 5.2 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months ended March 31, from 5.5 Mt a year ago.

Still, Whitehaven maintained its full-year run-of-mine coal production projection of 19 Mt to 20.5 Mt. That implies a June quarter output of between 5.4 Mt and 6.9 Mt, which would be higher than year-ago figures.

Australia’s largest independent coal miner also left its annual managed coal sales outlook unchanged at 17.2 Mt to 17.8 Mt.

Whitehaven stands to benefit from a move by several nations to reduce their dependence on Russian coal following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said this month it was approached by prospective customers ahead of an expected ban on Russian coal imports by the European Union.

Whitehaven, which expected to be debt-free by the March quarter, also said it held A$161 million ($118.91 million) in net cash as at April 19.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Miner#New South Wales#1 Australia#Whitehaven Coal Ltd#Russian#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Country
Russia
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Tesla stock pops on record quarter, 81% annual revenue jump

Tesla stock jumped 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric vehicle maker beat Wall Street estimates for the first quarter of 2022 with record revenue, vehicle deliveries and operating profit. The company posted total revenue of $18.8 billion, up 81% year-over-year. Total automotive revenue came in at $16.86 billion,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares gain as upbeat output reports offset tech, BHP slump

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday as a handful of upbeat earnings and production reports offset weak performances in technology stocks and BHP Group after the global miner posted disappointing first-quarter output results. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,586.30 points, as of 0105 GMT....
ECONOMY
Reuters

Miner Anglo American lowers output guidance after quarterly drop

LONDON (Reuters) -Global miner Anglo American’s first-quarter production fell 10% year on year, partly owing to operations running at reduced capacity because of higher rates of COVID-19 infections among workers, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company also lowered full-year guidance on volumes for metals including platinum, iron ore...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden's 'strategic' oil release isn't just misguided. It's illegal

The Biden administration’s announcement that it will release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months is unlawful and harms our national security. After the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo, Congress passed the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act, creating the SPR to provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Huntsman Corp beats Starboard's board challenge, shares tumble

BOSTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Starboard Value LP on Friday lost a fight to replace four directors at Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) but shares of the U.S. specialty chemicals company tumbled in early trading as investors learned about the result. Starboard, which owns 8.8% of Huntsman, argued that the...
STOCKS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stocks close lower on Wall Street Wednesday as crude oil prices climb

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back nearly all of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rose sharply again. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest losers. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Bond yields eased back. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO meeting Thursday, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy