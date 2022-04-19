ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond to shooting in Fort Smith

By Justin Trobaugh
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of N. 41st Street on April 19.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department , one victim sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries from an unknown suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the shooting, contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5000 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

