Police respond to shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of N. 41st Street on April 19.
According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department , one victim sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries from an unknown suspect.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the shooting, contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5000 or call 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0