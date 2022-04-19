ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities are taking to the airwaves to call attention to unsolved homicide and missing person cases on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. as several states are starting to funnel more resources and investigators toward solving such cases. The FBI on...

CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
KGET

No deal reached in Ridgecrest homicide case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement offer has been rejected and a man who is charged with voluntary manslaughter in a deadly Ridgecrest shooting is now seeking to fire his attorney. Sidney Maiden, 32, spoke up during court proceedings Wednesday morning after his attorney, Arturo Revelo, said a settlement had not been reached. Maiden apologized […]
RIDGECREST, CA
SFGate

California 'Happy Face Killer' victim ID'd after 29 years

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco" for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.
GILROY, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search continues in missing persons case in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa County sheriff’s investigators are back at the home of a missing Turley man whose remains were discovered last fall. Jack Grimes’ remains were found in Turley in November, weeks after he was last seen in Tulsa. Grimes and his business partner, Dwayne Selby, were supposed to travel to Fort Worth in October for a horse show. The men never arrived.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Navajo Language#Navajo Reservation#Missing Person#Homicides#Ap#Fbi#Indian#Native Americans
CBS LA

California man accused of smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month.After initially denying to customs officials that he had anything to declare, Perez later told them that "the animals were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE

