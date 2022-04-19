Incentive package approved for Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) A few months after Ellis Park announced plans for their Owensboro extension, an incentive package is approved by Owensboro City Commissioners.

The city commission made their decision on the proposed incentive plan just moments ago. The plan calls for the city to rebate Ellis Park half the occupational fees that are placed on employee pay over a five-year period.

As part of the deal, Ellis Park must keep operating their extension, planned for the old JC Penney store at Towne Square Mall, in Owensboro for at least ten years, and meet contractual and financial obligations in that time period. Ellis Park officials say at least 150 jobs are expected to be added to the city economy once it opens. City Manager Nate Pagan says the site at the mall was one factor in the incentive plan.Incentives like this one are common when bringing new businesses or expanding existing ones.

“What we typically do is the more a company generates, the more we get and keep, but then the more the company receives in rebate as well,” he said. “We do these for companies that are locating in Owensboro, but we also do them for incentive annexations as well.”

As for the extension itself, Ellis Park GM Jeff Inman says they’ve chosen architects and contractors and are in the final stages of the design. He adds construction could pick up as soon as this July.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2022)

