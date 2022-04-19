‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser to Grand Marshal Wyoming July 4th Rodeo Stampede

Yellowstone icon Cole Hauser is set to grand marshal the Cowboy State’s ‘Cody Stampede Parade’ for their Yellowstone-themed July 4th celebrations.

If you love Yellowstone , then you love Rip Wheeler. And if you love Rip Wheeler, then it’s all owed to one man: Cole Hauser . The 47-year-old actor has been in Hollywood for decades, but his one-of-a-kind Yellowstone tough guy would cement him as one of the most popular stars on television. And now, he’ll be heading up one of the most famous rodeo celebrations in America this year for July 4th.

On Monday, April 18, Wyoming’s Cody Stampede Parade announced that Hauser will be their Grand Marshal for the proceedings this Independence Day. Committee president Mac Frost would make the announcement, citing that Grand Marshal Cole Hauser will be “carried down Sheridan Avenue in the Cody Stampede Parade on July 4.”

“Cody will welcome Cole Hauser as Grand Marshal of the July 4th Parade!” cites the Wyoming county’s Chamber of Commerce Monday via their official Twitter . “With 150 years of @YellowstoneNPS there’s nobody better to officiate in the proud and patriotic Cody Stampede Parade!” their post continues.

As the county cites, 2022’s parade theme will be Yellowstone . And not just the show, but the park whose name the show borrows, too.

Specifically, the theme will be: Yellowstone – 150 Years of Wild and Wonder .

In addition to Hauser, Cody Stampede Parade will have Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park , as their other Guest of Honor. The park celebrations come as Yellowstone reaches its 150th year in existence for 2022 . Indeed, the world’s first national park is now 150-years-old; a milestone worth celebrating, to be sure. And Cody, Wyoming’s Independence Day parade promises to be the best celebration America has to offer come July 4th.

As for the parade itself, The Cody Stampede Parade is “known the world over for being one of the best parades to attend over the July 4th holiday,” their website states. “For many decades, thousands of spectators have lined Sheridan Avenue in downtown Cody to observe this magnificent spectacle.”

Attendees will have two chances to celebrate Yellowstone with Cole Hauser. There are two parades that occur annually on July 3rd and 4th, both starting at 9:30 AM. There’s also a ‘Kiddies Parade’ each July 2nd at 10 AM.

If you live in the Cowboy State and want to attend one of the year’s biggest Yellowstone celebrations, check out their official site for further details and ticket purchasing here.

