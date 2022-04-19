ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, NM

BCSO investigating crash near 4th and Alameda

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for missing man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who got lost in the east mountains and has not been seen in two days. Jacob Bushey was last seen at the Cedro Peak Campground in Tijeras, with his Yamaha motorcycle. He called his family around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverik Gas Station at 3737 Princeton St. NE. Police say there was a dispute at the gas station and multiple shots were fired. A vehicle backed up during the dispute and hit a gas pump, damaging it along with the back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police identify man shot by officers Tuesday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified Shannon Lee Michael Candelario as the man who shot by officers last night. Police say around 9:45 Tuesday night, officers tracked a stolen vehicle to a Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. They say when officers tried stopping the car, things escalated, and officers fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Skyline Apartment homicide suspect appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of a January murder in Albuquerque made his first appearance in court Saturday. Bobby Lopez, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Anjel Varela during a drug deal at the Skyline Apartments on Louisiana near Lomas. Albuquerque police say Lopez is a member of the Los Padillas gang. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

