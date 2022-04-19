Randolph Girls, Madison Academy Boys win state tennis titles

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two local teams won state tennis titles this week – both in Class 4A/5A.

The Madison Academy Boys’ team captured the 4A/5A Championship, edging out Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School.

Team Scoring

Madison Academy 65; LAMP 62; Saint James 47; Douglas 26; Deshler 25; John Carroll Catholic 25; Leeds 18; Boaz 14; Demopolis 12; Satsuma 12; Russellville 11; St. Michael Catholic 10; Altamont 9; New Hope 9; Sylacauga 7; Wilson 4; American Christian 2; Oneonta 0.

Singles

No. 1: Parker Jacques, Madison Academy def. Edward Lee, LAMP, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 2: Houston Jacques, Madison Academy def. Josh Whitman, John Carroll, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3: Ian Shin, LAMP def. Sam Fulkerson, Madison Academy, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 4: Wonjun Lee, LAMP def. Jacob Hume, Leeds, 6-1, 7-5.

No. 5: Sun-ho Kim, LAMP def. Ryan Jeong, Saint James, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 6: Joe Allen, Madison Academy def. Richard Chen, LAMP, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1: Parker Jacques/Houston Jacques, Madison Academy def. Toba Rias/Josh Harvey, Saint James, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Ian Kim/Ian Shim, LAMP def. Fletcher Harvey/Aiden Van Matre, John Carroll, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3: Grady Byrne/Joe Allen, Madison Academy def. Danny Trock/Grayson Eaves, Saint James, 6-1, 6-2.

The Randolph Girls’ team won their 4A/5A Championship over Russellville, another school local to North Alabama.

Team Scoring

Randolph 59; Russellville 46; St. John Paul II Catholic 42; Sardis 37; Altamont 30; LAMP 29; Etowah 28; Leeds 17; American Christian 14; Deshler 13; Saint James 11; Pike Road 10; John Carroll Catholic 9; Sylacauga 7; Faith Academy 6; St. Michael Catholic 2; Satsuma 2; Fayette County 0.

Singles

No. 1: Alana Boyce, Randolph def. Abrianna Erwin, Etowah, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: MeganTao, Randolph def. Maren Weathers, St. John Paul II, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3: Lydia Slocum, Randolph def. Trish Bukenya, St. John Paul II, 6-4, 61-6, 10-5.

No. 4: Dabeen Choi, LAMP def. Jayden Johnson, Sardis, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.

No. 5: Karly Bailey, Saint James def. Karmin Luders, St. John Paul II, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 6: Katherine Grace Whatley, Altamont def. Annie Artega, John Carroll, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1: Alana Boyce/Lova Stenberg, Randolph def. Peyton Parrish/Sofia Tiffin, Russellville, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2: Megan Tao/Lydia Slocum/Randolph def. Alex HIall/Trish Bukenya, St. John Paul II, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 3: Madeline Cooper/Leah Rushing/Russeville def. Dabeen Choi/Hanna Baik, LAMP, 6-7, 6-2, 10-4.

