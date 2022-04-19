ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Randolph Girls, Madison Academy Boys win state tennis titles

By News 19 Sports
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYtLy_0fE5oKuy00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two local teams won state tennis titles this week – both in Class 4A/5A.

The Madison Academy Boys’ team captured the 4A/5A Championship, edging out Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School.

Alabama A&M announces new men’s basketball coach

Team Scoring

Madison Academy 65; LAMP 62; Saint James 47; Douglas 26; Deshler 25; John Carroll Catholic 25; Leeds 18; Boaz 14; Demopolis 12; Satsuma 12; Russellville 11; St. Michael Catholic 10; Altamont 9; New Hope 9; Sylacauga 7; Wilson 4; American Christian 2; Oneonta 0.

Singles

No. 1: Parker Jacques, Madison Academy def. Edward Lee, LAMP, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2: Houston Jacques, Madison Academy def. Josh Whitman, John Carroll, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Ian Shin, LAMP def. Sam Fulkerson, Madison Academy, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4: Wonjun Lee, LAMP def. Jacob Hume, Leeds, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 5: Sun-ho Kim, LAMP def. Ryan Jeong, Saint James, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 6: Joe Allen, Madison Academy def. Richard Chen, LAMP, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1: Parker Jacques/Houston Jacques, Madison Academy def. Toba Rias/Josh Harvey, Saint James, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Ian Kim/Ian Shim, LAMP def. Fletcher Harvey/Aiden Van Matre, John Carroll, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Grady Byrne/Joe Allen, Madison Academy def. Danny Trock/Grayson Eaves, Saint James, 6-1, 6-2.

The Randolph Girls’ team won their 4A/5A Championship over Russellville, another school local to North Alabama.

Team Scoring

Randolph 59; Russellville 46; St. John Paul II Catholic 42; Sardis 37; Altamont 30; LAMP 29; Etowah 28; Leeds 17; American Christian 14; Deshler 13; Saint James 11; Pike Road 10; John Carroll Catholic 9; Sylacauga 7; Faith Academy 6; St. Michael Catholic 2; Satsuma 2; Fayette County 0.

Singles

No. 1: Alana Boyce, Randolph def. Abrianna Erwin, Etowah, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: MeganTao, Randolph def. Maren Weathers, St. John Paul II, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3: Lydia Slocum, Randolph def. Trish Bukenya, St. John Paul II, 6-4, 61-6, 10-5.
No. 4: Dabeen Choi, LAMP def. Jayden Johnson, Sardis, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.
No. 5: Karly Bailey, Saint James def. Karmin Luders, St. John Paul II, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 6: Katherine Grace Whatley, Altamont def. Annie Artega, John Carroll, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1: Alana Boyce/Lova Stenberg, Randolph def. Peyton Parrish/Sofia Tiffin, Russellville, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Megan Tao/Lydia Slocum/Randolph def. Alex HIall/Trish Bukenya, St. John Paul II, 7-5, 7-5.
No. 3: Madeline Cooper/Leah Rushing/Russeville def. Dabeen Choi/Hanna Baik, LAMP, 6-7, 6-2, 10-4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Education
Madison County, AL
Sports
City
Satsuma, AL
City
Russellville, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Sardis, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Boaz, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Donoho Leads State

MONTGOMERY – The Donoho girls tennis team moved a step closer to winning the Class 1A-3A state title that eluded it last year with a big opening day of the state tournament Monday at Lagoon Park.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St John Paul Ii#Highschoolsports#Madison Academy Boys#Alabama A M#Russellville 11#St Michael Catholic 10#Altamont 9#Wilson 4#American Christian 2#Lamp#The Randolph Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy