Online resource helps kids help each other with homework

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those parents who struggle with math and don’t know what to do when your kids come to you for homework help, 8 News Now has another tool to add to your arsenal.

Patrick Quinn’s 12- and 15-year-old kids know where to go when they need help with math: Brainly.com.

The website is a free online study group where fellow students, rather than adults, are helping each other find solutions.

“As a parent, let me tell you, it’s a fantastic tool to have, I’m terrible at math,” Quinn said. “A great way for kids to learn at their level, rather than adults teach out to them.”

Brainly started in Poland with more than 350 million users a month, and its popularity is growing in the United States.

Any time students have a problem, they can type in the question, and any student around the globe can jump in to help.

“Most kids join when they’re struggling with something, but once they get it, they start to help other kids, so it goes in the other direction,” Quinn continued.

There are multiple levels of monitoring on the platform to make sure answers are correct, in addition to content experts and artificial intelligence to protect interactions.

“It’s a great community where kids police themselves, and they want to protect it,” Quinn said.

A recent poll conducted by Brainly found that Nevada ranked 42nd in their needing homework help, which is considered high.

Students in Massachusetts needed the least help with their homework, and students in Louisiana needed the most help.

