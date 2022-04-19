Mixed reactions in Omaha after travel mask mandate lifted

Tuesday is the first full-day travelers are able to ride mask-free on planes, trains and buses after a federal judge overturned the federal mask mandate.

The ruling elicited mixed reactions from travelers.

"I was pretty excited about it. We actually booked our flight less than 12 hours ago, so we were pretty stoked," Shaye Wynn said.

"I'm still just a little bit cautious. I'm very health-conscious. I work out a lot. I try to take care of myself," Rick Green said.

Before you decide whether to drop the mask, Nebraska Medicine's Dr. Mark Rupp wants to remind you that the coronavirus is still out there.

"We are concerned about this BA2 variant, we are seeing an upswing in cases in certain parts of the country, so it makes sense to be prudent and to be careful, particularly where we have people really close together in close confines," Rupp said.

Still, travelers are elated that they're inching closer to "regular life" again.

"Everyone can do whatever they want to do, you know, whatever they decide to do is fine with me," Green said.

"I think I'm more excited just to feel back to normal and feel normalcy again," Wynn said.

