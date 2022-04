SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told the City Council meeting this week that violent crime is down overall by 22% in the first quarter of 2022. One of the most significant reductions from 2021 was the number of shootings into occupied dwellings. That number is down 60% from last year. A 43% reduction in the number of assaults with deadly weapons was also reported, along with a 23% drop in shots fired calls.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO