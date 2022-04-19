ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NAIA All-Americans: Samuel Jackman 1st Team; Tanner Woods 2nd

By Jarin Matheny
Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo.– Samuel Jackman (JR/St. Jean Baptiste, Manitoba) from the University of Jamestown men’s volleyball team was named a first-team All-American as the national office released its postseason honors Tuesday. Jackman, a second team All-American in...

