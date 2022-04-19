ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Report Shows Wisconsin Lags Behind Other States in Federal Pandemic Aid

By Nate Wegehaupt
wortfm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research group, shows that the state received...

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Pandemic learning loss evident based on state Department of Education report

The state Department of Education released its Condition of Education in Connecticut report for the 2020-21, which revealed that while graduation rates continue to rise, evidence was found of learning loss caused by the pandemic. The Condition of Education in Connecticut is a yearly status report that analyzes the quality...
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Wisconsin Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,110,680 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
WISCONSIN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Johnson reiterates defense of vote in favor of 2017 tax cuts that benefitted his business

OREGON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday again defended his vote in favor of the 2017 tax cuts that he admitted earlier this month benefitted his own plastics company, arguing he “stood up for small businesses” and was not acting to promote his own interests. Johnson’s comments during a stop at the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District headquarters came...
OREGON, WI
News 12

Justice Department pushes back after federal judge lifts national mask mandate

The Justice Department is retaliating after a federal judge struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for airlines and other forms of public transportation. The DOJ filed an appeal to overturn that federal judge’s ruling just minutes after a request from the CDC. That federal judge in Florida ended the mandate on Monday, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transportation hubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Urban Milwaukee

COVID-19 Rising Again in State

New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests has doubled in the last three weeks, from 3 percent to 5.9 percent as of Monday. “We’re seeing...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wort
The Verge

A former Foxconn executive tries to explain what went wrong in Wisconsin

Alan Yeung is a professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the former head of the Foxconn project in Wisconsin. If you don’t quite remember, the Foxconn project in Wisconsin was announced in 2017 as a massive deal to build the first “Generation 10.5” LCD factory in North America. It was also one of the first big moments in the Trump presidency, complete with President Trump holding a golden shovel at a lavish groundbreaking ceremony where he said the factory would be “the eighth wonder of the world.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12,862 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 330 (since Friday) Total positive cases: 1,402,990. New deaths: 1 (since Friday) Total deaths: 12,862. At least 9,435,414 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

More Gov. Evers’ vetoes generate more criticism

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers and conservative groups in Wisconsin are once again upset, but not surprised, at another wave of vetoes from Gov. Tony Evers. Evers on Friday vetoed 28 pieces of legislation from the Republican-controlled legislature. That legislation included plans to overhaul Milwaukee Public Schools, expand...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reaches 61% fully vaccinated; 7-day case average declines

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases declined as the state reached 61% of residents having completed the vaccine series. The state Department of Health Services reported 471 new confirmed cases on Monday. That pushed the seven-day average down to 647. Other than last Thursday when a backlog of old cases came off the seven-day average, it was the first time the average declined since March 26.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Looking at what’s next for mask mandates and guidelines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for air travel and other public transportation. Today’s ruling on April 18 says the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials and the C.DC. failed to justify its decision. The policy required passengers on airplanes, trains, and other public transportation to wear a face covering. The mandate had been extended until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 stealth omicron variant. The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if they planned to appeal.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
The Independent

GOP congresswoman ridiculed for claiming over one billion migrants were stopped at US-Mexico border

A Republican congresswoman’s math skills are being questioned after she claimed US border officials had stopped over a billion migrants.“Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months,” Rep Debbie Lesko of Arizona tweeted on Tuesday. “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis!”Ms Lesko appeared to have added three too many zeroes to that figure. According to US Customs and Borders Protection, 1,013,513 migrants were apprehended or expelled at America’s southern border in the past six months.If border agents had apprehended over a billion people, it would be an astonishing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Five signs of hope in Wisconsin’s dreary political landscape

The Wisconsin landscape has been looking pretty bleak lately, and not just because of the late April snow. The Supreme Court’s late Friday decision to reverse course, approving the voting map drawn by Republican legislators it had previously rejected, creates an even bigger gerrymander than our already heavily lopsided map, locking in large Republican majorities […] The post Five signs of hope in Wisconsin’s dreary political landscape appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy