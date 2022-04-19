ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

French Writer Édouard Louis Returns as a Montgomery Fellow

By Hannah Silverstein
Dartmouth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning writer Édouard Louis—whose ability to frankly portray class, sexuality, and violence in contemporary French society has made him a literary star—returns to Hanover from April 26 to May 3 as a Montgomery Fellow. Louis was previously a Montgomery Fellow in 2017 and 2018. The...

home.dartmouth.edu

Comments / 0

