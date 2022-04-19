French Writer Édouard Louis Returns as a Montgomery Fellow

The general impression a person has of a village probably depends very much on one’s ethnic background and social location. My own sense is colored by having spent my formative years in the West Midlands village of Alvechurch, England, which is notable for having birthed that silverest of foxes, Charles Dance, and for hosting a distinctive species of bright-orange slug the color and texture of a Cornish mussel. My mother tells me they’ve got a co-op now, too. I once got gay-bashed at the local pub and harassed for wearing a puffy plum gilet; I haven’t looked, but I’d be shocked if the good people of the town didn’t smudge the ballot for Brexit. It’s difficult for those of us who escaped a village to find much to enjoy about its memory.

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO