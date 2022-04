Two goals doesn't get it done against the Calgary Flames in a 4-2 defeat on Thursday. Nothing comes easy for the Stars, who all season have had to do things the hard way. Now, after losing their third consecutive game - a 4-2 loss in Calgary - they're going to have to get it together on their season-ending (and season defining) four-game homestand.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO