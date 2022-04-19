Can your 2-year-old get a COVID vaccine booster?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a while since we've talked about the COVID-19 positivity rate in Chicago. However, this caught our eye -- a spike in the curve.The rate now 5.8 percent. That's the highest it's been in months. We wanted to know what's behind the jump. We've sent our Sabrina Franza to find out and says doctors are concerned.That number seems jarring, experts say, because it is.The City of Chicago says because public schools have been on spring break and less tests have been administered. That could inflate the positivity percentage.We weren't so sure about that -- so we...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO