Suspected driver facing misdemeanor charges following deadly hit-and-run crash in North Nashville

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 2:11 AM, Natchez Police were issued a BOLO alert for a silver Lexus that was involved in a alleged kidnapping. According to witnesses, a female was allegedly forced into the vehicle by a male suspect after whispering to them to call police. As officers […]
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Christopher and Katrina Gaines were found stabbed to death inside their Skyline Drive home Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. Tonight, over 100 people gathered at a vigil in their memory. Pastor Sharon Oglive met Christopher and Katrina Gaines at Wayman Chapel AME Church in 1996. “Chris and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two caregivers are charged with murder, abuse, and neglect following the death of a 60-year-old patient, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported. Anthony Freeman was indicted on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable or Elderly Adult, Vulnerable Adult Abuse, and Tampering with Evidence.
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
The man accused in a 2018 murder case was rearrested Thursday night during a drug and gun investigation in Nashville. He was taken into custody along with another individual accused of shooting three teenagers last year.
Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say carjacked a man with a machine gun and attempted another carjacking within ten minutes on Sunday. The first incident was reported at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins around 10 p.m. The victim told police a man opened his […]
Janet Jones Luxford(Photo: Doe Network) In 2001, 40-year-old Janet Jones Luxford disappeared. She was not reported missing until over a year later when her daughter filed a report with the Napa Police Department in California on September 22, 2002.
