ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Friends plead for answers after man is left with severe brain damage in Antioch hit-and-run crash

WKRN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is fighting for...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man recovering after hit-and-run accident

A man is recovering after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Magnolia Avenue. The man's sister says recovery is slow. 1 person taken to hospital after North Knoxville …. Knox County Sheriff Spangler updates Thursday shooting …. Dogwood Arts cuts ribbon on new West Hills trail. Friends of the Library Book...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Accidents
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Brain Damage#Www#Https#Traffic Accident#Icu
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Davenport Journal

“Our little girl is a COVID survivor”, Mother believes COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and claims the virus left the young girl in need of an organ transplant

Mother says that COVID-19 completely destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys. She is now preparing to donate one of her own organs so she could give her young daughter another chance at life. The 9-year-old girl was rushed to the children’s hospital by ambulance on the same day she tested positive for COVID-19. The mother said that her daughter’s kidneys failed two days later. She believes that COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and made the severeness of her condition escalate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl, 6, is found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after tornado threw her hundreds of feet from her home: Pregnant mother suffered injuries and a miscarriage

A six-year-old Texas girl was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after a tornado threw her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in critical condition after a tornado with winds of up to 165 mph hit the town of Salado on Tuesday evening, totally destroying her family's mobile home.
ENVIRONMENT
Nashville News Hub

Man, who almost died when his lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19, says he will be happy if his survivor’s story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against the virus

The 65-year-old man, who nearly lost his life when his organs were severely damaged by the Coronavirus, said “If my COVID Survivor’s Story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against this virus then I will be happy.” According to his family, he was hospitalized for nearly 3 months. The 65-year-old man was initially cared for on the COVID-19 unit. But, his condition deteriorated and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Covid-ill mother of three minors was 27 weeks pregnant when she delivered her newborn while in coma after developing severe condition, discharged from hospital after two months

76.8% of Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose of the available Covid-19 vaccines. Fully vaccinated are more than 217 million people, which is 65.5% of the population, and 97 million got their third, booster doses of the vaccines acquiring the highest vaccine protection against the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy