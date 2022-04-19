ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle blaze in downtown Dothan; one person in custody

By WTVY Staff
wtvy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Crews were battling a fire in downtown Dothan Tuesday. It happened at the Town Terrace Inn on Oates Street. Dothan Fire Department, Dothan Police, and Houston County Sherriff’s...

