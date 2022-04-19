ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Coroner IDs man in De Moll Drive murder-suicide, motorcyclist in crash, Lake Shasta houseboater

The Shasta County Coroner's Office identified people whose deaths last week are under investigation.

Sheriff's Lt. Logan Stonehouse, the chief deputy coroner, in statements Tuesday said his office has scheduled autopsies on the bodies of a man who apparently drowned in Lake Shasta and a motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash as he tried to flee deputies.

Two of the cases are related to homicides. Included are the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide in east Redding and a Shasta Lake woman who suffered stab wounds and later died in a hospital.

Murder-suicide in east Redding

The coroner's office has released the name of one of two parents who died April 12 in a murder-suicide in an east Redding neighborhood.

His name was Christopher Lee Ruth, 43. The coroner's office said it is withholding the other parent's name because she was a "confidential victim."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQHm7_0fE5ij0H00

Police, called to the 900 block of De Moll off Churn Creek Road, found the man and woman dead in the rear bedroom. Officers had been dispatched to the neighborhood when a 16-year-old child of the parents called 911 after hearing two gunshots in the back of their home.

Redding police continue their investigation into the case.

Read more: Police investigate deaths of teen's parents in Redding home

Shasta Lake homicide investigation

Jasmyne Grayson Glasper, 30, of Shasta Lake, died at a hospital after she suffered stab wounds.

Last Thursday, deputies had been sent to a home on the 4800 block of Shasta Dam Boulevard on what had been reported as a possible overdose.

As deputies tried to provide medical aid to the woman, they noticed she had recent stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital and died there from her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Elijah Daniel Portillo, 26, who was the woman's boyfriend, on suspicion of murder after witnesses said the couple had been in an argument just before law enforcement arrived at the home. He is being held at the Shasta County Jail on $1 million bail.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Read more: Man arrested Thursday for investigation of murder in Shasta Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpoQI_0fE5ij0H00

Motorcyclist on North Market Street

David Gene Burkhart, 34, of Corning, was the rider of the motorcycle who crashed head-on with an SUV last Friday on North Market Street near Twin View Boulevard in north Redding.

Burkhart was speeding to evade Shasta County sheriff's deputies after one of them tried to make an enforcement stop on the motorcycle near Oasis Road and Interstate 5. He drove against traffic from northbound I-5 and exited on North Market, continuing to drive against traffic.

He was ejected from the motorcycle on impact with the SUV. He was rushed to a hospital, where personnel declared him dead, the coroner's office said.

Redding police are investigating the case.

Related: Motorcyclist fleeing deputies dies in north Redding crash

Lake Shasta houseboater

The body of Jesse Carl Zeigler of Carnation, Washington, was recovered last Friday near the O'Brien Inlet at Lake Shasta.

Zeigler went into the water April 11 after his houseboat became untethered from the bank. A 911 call that morning said he never resurfaced.

The Shasta County Dive Team and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit searched for the man daily.

The county's volunteer dive team discovered his body under 100 feet of water using an underwater, remotely-operated vehicle.

This case, too, is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Man pleads not guilty in Shasta Lake shooting

Meanwhile, the man accused in the March 31 shooting death of Roberto Eladio Gonzalez pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Shasta County Superior Court.

Dwight S. Honeycutt entered his innocent plea and two new court dates were scheduled, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said on Facebook.

A plea/disposition hearing for Honeycutt was set for April 28 while his preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 3.

On April 5, a public defender was appointed for Honeycutt and his bail was set at $1 million.

On Friday afternoon, the Shasta County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Gonzalez, 26, of Cottonwood.

Read more: Dive team recovers body of Lake Shasta houseboater who drowned

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Coroner IDs man in De Moll Drive murder-suicide, motorcyclist in crash, Lake Shasta houseboater

