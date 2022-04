According to a study published in Science Advances by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute at Inserm, primates with more social connections are more likely to have larger nodes in the brain. The mid-superior temporal sulcus and ventral-dysgranular insula are both associated with “social decision-making” and empathy, and amongst particularly connected individuals, these regions grow complex and robust.

