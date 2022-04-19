A look inside New London’s Lighthouse Inn

Glossier is back in Miami with a permanent store opening in Miami on March 24, following its Art-Deco-inspired Wynwood pop-up in 2019. Located in the Miami Design District on the top floor of Palm Court, Glossier Miami is a tropical oasis among the neighborhood’s designer landscape. Specks of hot pink evoke the electric energy of Miami’s nightlife, while lush green accents and Florida coral keystone connect the space to the local environment. A stucco dome in the brand’s signature pink serves as the visual focal point. Inside the dome, you’ll find an underwater room in a soft blue gradient. The space also features a circular wet bar, wrapped in gleaming, powder-coated green paint, where guests can test skincare with a clean and safe setup.
