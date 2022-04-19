Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 9 AM CDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur at 11:28 AM CDT this morning.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO