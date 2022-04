It's called "The Den," but a room at Battle of Flowers headquarters in Government Hill is more like an indoor grove, with colorful crêpe paper flowers blooming out of boxes. The brightest of the flowers is Rose. For more than 50 years, Rose Garcia has handcrafted the flowers that set the scene for the San Antonio tradition. This year's installment of the Fiesta parade prep marks her final year at the helm.

