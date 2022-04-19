Man who hit woman in the face with whipped cream plate now in custody
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The man who hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream is now in custody.
We previously reported , that on Wednesday, April 13, 22-year-old Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald allegedly hit a woman in the face with a plate of whipped cream near the Main Street bridge.Greenville police identify suspect who hit woman in the face with whipped cream plate
It’s his YouTube channel which police said helped identify him.
The Greenville Police Department said Moore-Gerald turned himself in Tuesday on an assault charge.
